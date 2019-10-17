See Who’s Starring in the Lileana Blain-Cruz-Helmed Revival of Fefu and Her Friends

The Obie winner directs the María Irene Fornés play, in which the audience will be split up into groups, at TFANA.

Theatre For a New Audience's upcoming revival of Fefu and Her Friends by the late María Irene Fornés, and directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz, has found its cast. Staged at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, the production will see the audience split up into four groups (as the play is written), and move around the auditorium where they will each experience the story in a different setting and in a different order.

Fefu and Her Friends is the story of a group of intelligent, outgoing women who gather in a New England country house in 1935 to discuss life, gender, friendship, and more.

The cast of the Off-Broadway revival will be made up of Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Merrily We Roll Along ) as Julia, Juliana Canfield (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Succession) as Christina, Helen Cespedes (The Cripple of Inishmaan, The School for Scandal) as Emma, Jennifer Lim (Chinglish, Usual Girls) as Cindy, Ronet Levenson (Lascivious Something, Our Town) as Sue, Lindsay Rico (Alligator, Song for a Future Generation) as Paula, Amelia Workman (The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead, Coriolanus) as Fefu, and Carmen Zilles (Little Women, Scenes from a Marriage) as Cecilia.

Fefu and Her Friends will run November 16–December 8, with a November 24 opening.

“María Irene Fornés is a titan of the American theatre, and it truly is an honor to be directing Fefu and Her Friends not only because she's influenced so many important artists, but because she revolutionized what theatre could be," says Blain-Cruz. “The depth and complexity of this play requires an exhilarating participation between artist and audience and is one of the most exciting theatrical challenges I've ever encountered.”

The creative team includes set designer Adam Rigg, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jane Cox, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and props supervisor Andrew Diaz.