See Zach Adkins, Addie Morales, and More in West Side Story

Regional News   See Zach Adkins, Addie Morales, and More in West Side Story
By Mark Peikert
Oct 15, 2019
The revival opens October 15 at NC Theatre in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tonight, tonight... West Side Story opens at the NC Theatre in Raleigh, North Carolina, October 15, starring Broadway alum Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Tony.

The new production, directed by Eric Woodall and with choreography by Jeremy Dumont, also stars Addie Morales as Maria, Michelle Alves (West Side Story national tour) as Anita, David Prottas (Carousel) as Riff,and Stephen Diaz (West Side Story on Broadway) as Bernardo.

The production will run through October 20. Watch footage from the revival above.

Also in the cast are Danny Bevins (Chino), Sean McCracken (Krupke), Alex Stewart (Action), Estes Tarver (Schrank); and Jeffery West (Doc/Glad Hand). The ensemble is comprised of Ashley Adamek (Clarice), Monica Garcia Bradley (Francisca), Jimmie Lee Brooks (Indio), Chloe Calhoun (Anybodys), Emily Cochrane (Graziella), Michael Scott Gomez (Pepe), Sai Graham (Anxious), Supriya Jaya ("Somewhere" soloist), Daniel Marhelko (Snow Boy), Joshua Messmore (Baby John), PJ Palmer (A-rab), Ellen Pierce (Minnie), Corey Rives (Diesel), Taylor Simmons (Big Deal), Bilal Smith (Luis), Isabella Ward (Consuela), Casey Wortham (Rosalia), and Jane Zogbi (Velma).

10 PHOTOS
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Addie Morales and Zach Adkins Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zach Adkins and Addie Morales Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Monica Garcia Bradley, Michelle Alves, and Isabella Ward Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Addie Morales and Zach Adkins Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Stewart and Cast Curtis Brown Photography
West Side Story_NC Theatre_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Addie Morales and Zach Adkins Curtis Brown Photography
