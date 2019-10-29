Serenbe Playhouse Will Bring Audiences to Narnia

A musical adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe will play the immersive Georgia venue in December.

A musical dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe will play at Serenbe Playhouse in Georgia, with performances set to begin December 4.

Narnia, with a book by Jules Tosca, music by Thomas Tierney, and lyrics by Ted Drachman, follows four English schoolchildren who discover a portal through a wardrobe that leads to a magical kingdom. Once there, they discover the land has been taken over by the evil White Witch from Aslan, the Great Lion and rightful ruler. Together, they must help Narnians restore justice and goodness to their world.

The show, scheduled to run through January 5, 2020, is an immersive traveling performance, meaning audiences will wander around the staging as they interact with characters.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

