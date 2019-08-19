Seth Rudetsky Deconstructs Ana Gasteyer’s Crazy High Notes

How the former Elphaba in Wicked and Saturday Night Live star’s “One Mint Julep” puts other high belters to shame.

Playbill columnist and music director extraordinaire Seth Rudetsky is back with his signature Deconstructions, breaking down the performances he is obsessed with and why they are impressive.

Here, Rudetsky puts Ana Gasteyer’s rendition of “One Mint Julep” from her I'm Hip album, under the microscope. “I’m calling this basically secret high notes, not secret because you don’t hear them because you can’t believe how high they are,” Rudetsky says in the video above. “They just sound like amazing notes ... and then you play them on the piano and you’re like, ‘What?! What’s happening?’”

From the jazzy syncopation to Gasteyer’s riffs, vibrato, comedic lyric readings, and her nod to her time in Wicked, Rudetsky gives viewers all the reasons to be awed by her belt.