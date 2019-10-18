Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Ciarán Hinds, and More Join West End Uncle Vanya

See who's joining the previously announced Toby Jones and Richard Armitage in the Conor McPherson adaptation of Chekhov’s play.

Further casting has been revealed for the upcoming West End production of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, a new adaptation from Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country), directed by Ian Rickson. Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Downstate) will play Sonya, Rosalind Eleazar (The Personal History of David Copperfield) will play Yelena, and Olivier nominee Ciarán Hinds (Girl from the North Country) will play the Professor.

Also new to the cast are Olivier and Tony nominee Dearbhla Molloy (The Ferryman) as Grandmaman, Emmy winner Anna Calder-Marshall (LOVE) as Nana, and Peter Wight (The Birthday Party) as Telegin. They join the previously announced Toby Jones and Richard Armitage in the roles of Uncle Vanya, and Astrov, respectively.

Set on a crumbling estate in the countryside, Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya's father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena.

Presented by Sonia Friedman Productions, McPherson's Vanya will begin performances January 14, 2020, at the Harold Pinter Theatre ahead of a January 23 opening night for a 16-week limited engagement.

Uncle Vanya is designed by Rae Smith, with lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson, and casting by Amy Ball CDG.