Shakespeare & Company Unveils 2020 Season

The lineup includes a Christopher Lloyd-led King Lear, special performances of Susan Miller's My Left Breast, Pinter's Betrayal, and more.

Shakespeare & Company has unveiled its 2020 programming in the Berkshires. The lineup includes a new production of King Lear, starring Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd, Harold Pinter's Betrayal, recent Broadway offering The Lifespan of a Fact, and other contemporary plays from Susan Miller, Melissa James Gibson, and Jessica Dickey.

Miller's Susan Smith Blackburn Award-winning solo play My Left Breast, originally performed by the playwright, will receive special readings July 16–19, performed by Corinna May. The show's original director, Nela Wagman, returns to helm the presentation.

Officially kicking off the season will be Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell's The Lifespan of a Fact, directed by James Warwick and featuring Annette Miller as the editor of a prominent magazine. Performances are scheduled for May 21–July 11.

Next up is the Nicole Ricciardi–helmed production of Shakespeare's King Lear starring Lloyd in the title role. Set to run June 28–August 2, the cast will also feature artistic director Allyn Burrows, Jonathan Epstein, Nigel Gore, and more to be announced.

Other Shakespeare offerings will be an outdoor production of Comedy of Errors, directed by Michael F. Toomey, which will run July 7–August 8, and an outdoor run of Much Ado August 11–September 6, directed by Kelly Galvin.

Gibson's play What Rhymes With America, directed by Normi Noel, will play July 23–August 15; and Dickey's Row After Row, directed by Tina Packer, will run August 13–September 13, featuring Tamara Hickey and Toomey.

Rounding out the season, Elizabeth Aspenlieder and David Joseph will star in Pinter's Betrayal, directed by Regge Life, September 18–October 18, with further casting to be announced.