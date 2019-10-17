Shakina Nayfack Sings ‘Your Shoes’ From Transparent Musicale Finale

The two-hour special is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Performer and activist Shakina Nayfack (Difficult People) collaborated with Transparent series creator Jill Soloway (and sister Faith Soloway) on a two-hour musical finale of the Emmy-winning television series, which is currently available for streaming on Amazon.

Nayfack stopped by the Playbill studio for an exclusive performance of “Your Shoes” with music by Faith Soloway and lyrics by Faith Soloway and Nayfack.

Nayfack handed over artistic directorship at the Musical Theatre Factory, which she founded, to Mei Ann Teo. She will remain involved as a member of the board while she continues to pursue her independent projects.

Shakina will present her show Manifest Pussy Revival Tour directed by Mei Ann Teo with musical direction by Jacob Yates, at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles on October 8 and November 4 at 8 PM and at Joe's Pub in New York City on November 9 at 7 PM. Visit Shakina.NYC for more information.