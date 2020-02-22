She Persisted, The Musical Begins at Atlantic Theater

The Atlantic for Kids production, an adaptation of Chelsea Clinton and Alexandra Boiger's illustrated book, kicks off February 22.

Performances begin February 22 at Atlantic Theater Company for the Atlantic for Kids production of She Persisted, The Musical. Adapted from the book by Chelsea Clinton with illustrations by Alexandra Boiger, She Persisted, The Musical follows a fourth-grader's trip to the Women's History Museum that turns into a time-traveling adventure filled with inspiring women.

The cast of the limited run, which is directed by MK Lawson, is made up of Auberth Bercy, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Amanda Corday, Amber Jaunai, Cynthia Nesbit, and Heather Sawyer.

She Persisted, The Musical features a script and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. The new musical is recommended for children ages five and older but welcomes kids of all ages.

The production, which runs through March 22, has scenic design by Jungah Han, costume design by Rose Bisogno, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by Five Ohm Productions, and prop design by Deb Gaouette. Macy Schmidt is the music supervisor and Louis Markowitz serves as production stage manager.

There will be a Relaxed Performance March 7 at 10:30 AM. For more information click here.