Shoshana Bean Extends Feinstein’s/54 Below Debut

The former Wicked and Waitress star will stay at the midtown venue two extra performances.

Shoshana Bean, recently seen on Broadway in Waitress, has extended her Feinstein’s/54 Below debut by two performances. Performances, under the music direction of James Sampliner, are scheduled for 7 PM August, 27, 29, 30, and 31, and September 4 and 5.

Bean returned to Broadway in March after a 13-year absence, playing Jenna in Sara Bareilles’ Waitress. Her additional credits include Wicked—playing Elphaba both on Broadway and on tour—and Hairspray, which marked her Broadway debut. She also starred in the Encores! Off-Center presentation of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World last year and joined the composer for his recent SubCulture residency concert at the Town Hall.

Audiences will tunes from some of the aforementioned shows, as well as glimpses of roles she wants to play and/or will never play.