Show Off Your Jazz Hands in the Virtual Broadway Run

Theatre fans will raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS by completing a 5K wherever they live.

Fire up that Broadway workout playlist! Theatre fans across America are invited to participate in the Virtual Broadway Run, a 5K sporting event supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The 5K can be completed anywhere, anytime, in any form—running, walking, jumping, jeteing or any other way a theatregoer can think of. All proceeds benefit Broadway Cares, which provides medications, food, emergency financial assistance, and more to people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

The $35 registration fee is a tax-deductible donation. To commemorate the experience, participants will receive a limited edition medal that spins like a Tony Award and features runners in New York City’s Theatre District.

The virtual run is the nationwide arm of the Broadway Run, a 3.1-mile course through the streets of Manhattan that ends in Central Park. The in-person run is set for November 2, and participants include Broadway stars, industry members, and fans—it is full and registration is closed.