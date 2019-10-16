Show Off Your Jazz Hands in the Virtual Broadway Run

Show Off Your Jazz Hands in the Virtual Broadway Run
By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2019
 
Theatre fans will raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS by completing a 5K wherever they live.
Fire up that Broadway workout playlist! Theatre fans across America are invited to participate in the Virtual Broadway Run, a 5K sporting event supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The 5K can be completed anywhere, anytime, in any form—running, walking, jumping, jeteing or any other way a theatregoer can think of. All proceeds benefit Broadway Cares, which provides medications, food, emergency financial assistance, and more to people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

The $35 registration fee is a tax-deductible donation. To commemorate the experience, participants will receive a limited edition medal that spins like a Tony Award and features runners in New York City’s Theatre District.

The virtual run is the nationwide arm of the Broadway Run, a 3.1-mile course through the streets of Manhattan that ends in Central Park. The in-person run is set for November 2, and participants include Broadway stars, industry members, and fans—it is full and registration is closed.

Registration for the virtual run closes on November 9, 2019. Learn more about the virtual Broadway Run and register at BroadwayCares.org. And check out Playbill's workout playlist for motivation below!

