Showtime Will Not Move Forward With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Kingkiller Chronicle Series

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Showtime Will Not Move Forward With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Kingkiller Chronicle Series
By Andrew Gans
Sep 16, 2019
 
The adaptation of Patrick Rothfuss’ fantasy series has been released back to Lionsgate.
Fosse_Verdon_New_York_Premiere_2019_HR
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Showtime has passed on its previously announced TV adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle, executive-produced by and featuring music from Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, according to Deadline.

Lionsgate Studios is again shopping the series, which is part of a larger, previously reported Lionsgate cross-platform roll-out of Kingkiller Chronicle adaptations with Miranda’s involvement, including a feature film and a potential stage production.

John Rogers serves as showrunner, leading writer, and producer for the series, based on Patrick Rothfuss' bestselling fantasy trilogy. Joining Miranda, Rogers, and Rothfuss as executive producers are Robert Lawrence and Jennifer Court.

The novels are set in a world known as the Four Corners of Civilization, where the artist Kvothe orates his life story to the writer Devan Lochees over the course of three days. The TV adaptation, however, will be set a generation before the fantasy trilogy's first novel, The Name of the Wind.

Among Miranda's additional current projects include a film adaptation of his Tony-winning In the Heights, a directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, and BBC's His Dark Materials.

34 Bio-Musicals That Brought the Stories of Real People to the Stage

34 Bio-Musicals That Brought the Stories of Real People to the Stage

34 PHOTOS
Jersey_Boys_New_World_Stages_Production_Photo_2017_JerseyBoysNWS0304r_HR.jpg
Mark Edwards, Aaron De Jesus, Cory Jeacoma, and Nicolas Dromard in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
Tina_London_Production_Photo_2018_10. centre Adrienne Warren (Tina Turner) and the Cast of Tina. Photo by Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren and cast in Tina Manuel Harlan
Stephen Mo Hanan as Al Jolson
Stephen Mo Hanan in Jolson Photo by Rahav Segev
Jessie Mueller and Jake Epstein in <i>Beautiful</i>
Jessie Mueller and Jake Epstein in Beautiful Joan Marcus
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in Bonnie and Clyde Nathan Johnson
Summer_The_Donna_Summer_Musical_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Summer0574r_HR.jpg
Ariana DeBose in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Joan Marcus
Josh Segarra and Ana Villafañe in <i>On Your Feet!</i>
Josh Segarra and Ana Villafañe in On Your Feet! Matthew Murphy
Noll with Rob McClure and Zachary Unger in <i>Chaplin</i>
Rob McClure in Chaplin Photo by Joan Marcus
Katharine Hepburn (center) in a scene from Coco.
Katharine Hepburn and cast in Coco Friedman-Abeles
David Alan Grier in <i>The First</i>
David Alan Grier in The First Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!