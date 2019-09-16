Showtime Will Not Move Forward With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Kingkiller Chronicle Series

The adaptation of Patrick Rothfuss’ fantasy series has been released back to Lionsgate.

Showtime has passed on its previously announced TV adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle, executive-produced by and featuring music from Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, according to Deadline.

Lionsgate Studios is again shopping the series, which is part of a larger, previously reported Lionsgate cross-platform roll-out of Kingkiller Chronicle adaptations with Miranda’s involvement, including a feature film and a potential stage production.

John Rogers serves as showrunner, leading writer, and producer for the series, based on Patrick Rothfuss' bestselling fantasy trilogy. Joining Miranda, Rogers, and Rothfuss as executive producers are Robert Lawrence and Jennifer Court.

The novels are set in a world known as the Four Corners of Civilization, where the artist Kvothe orates his life story to the writer Devan Lochees over the course of three days. The TV adaptation, however, will be set a generation before the fantasy trilogy's first novel, The Name of the Wind.

Among Miranda's additional current projects include a film adaptation of his Tony-winning In the Heights, a directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, and BBC's His Dark Materials.

