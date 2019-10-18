Sid & Judy, About Judy Garland and Sid Luft, Debuts on Showtime October 18

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh narrate the new documentary.

Sid & Judy, a new documentary about Judy Garland told through the memories of her third husband, Sid Luft, debuts on Showtime October 18; check local listings.

In the clip above, the late Garland discusses her childhood. Viewers can see clips of the young star, then known as Frances Gumm, perform solo and with her sisters.

The film, from director Stephen Kijak (Stones in Exile, We Are X) and producers Diane Becker and John Battse, is narrated by Emmy winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose). It premiered at San Francisco's Frameline Festival in June.

John Kimble, Philip Sandhaus, Bryan O’Connell, Joel Gotler, and Eric Skinner serve as executive producers.

A separate biopic, featuring Renée Zellweger as Garland and Rufus Sewell as Luft, was released in September.

