Sid & Judy, About Judy Garland and Sid Luft, Debuts on Showtime October 18

Sid & Judy, About Judy Garland and Sid Luft, Debuts on Showtime October 18
By Andrew Gans
Oct 18, 2019
 
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh narrate the new documentary.

Sid & Judy, a new documentary about Judy Garland told through the memories of her third husband, Sid Luft, debuts on Showtime October 18; check local listings.

In the clip above, the late Garland discusses her childhood. Viewers can see clips of the young star, then known as Frances Gumm, perform solo and with her sisters.

The film, from director Stephen Kijak (Stones in Exile, We Are X) and producers Diane Becker and John Battse, is narrated by Emmy winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose). It premiered at San Francisco's Frameline Festival in June.

John Kimble, Philip Sandhaus, Bryan O’Connell, Joel Gotler, and Eric Skinner serve as executive producers.

A separate biopic, featuring Renée Zellweger as Garland and Rufus Sewell as Luft, was released in September.

Remembering the Great Roles of Judy Garland

The iconic entertainer was born June 10, 1922.

Judy Garland MGM Studios
Judy Garland "at Home at the Palace" Playbill - Aug 1967
Judy Garland at Home at the Palace Playbill MGM Studios
Judy Garland, Margaret Hamilton, Clara Blandick and Charley Grapewin in "The Wizard of Oz"
Clara Blandick, Judy Garland, Margaret Hamilton, and Charley Grapewin in The Wizard of Oz MGM Studios
Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley and Bert Lahr in "The Wizard of Oz"
Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, and Jack Haley in The Wizard of Oz 1939 Warner Home Video. All rights reserved.
Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz"
Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz MGM Studios
Judy Garland in "Presenting Lily Mars"
Judy Garland in Presenting Lily Mars 1943 - Warner Bros.
Judy Garland and Van Heflin in "Presenting Lily Mars"
Van Heflin and Judy Garland in Presenting Lily Mars 1943 - Warner Bros
Judy Garland in "Presenting Lily Mars"
Judy Garland in Presenting Lily Mars 1943 - Warner Bros.
Judy Garland in "Meet Me in St. Louis"
Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis 1944 - MGM
Judy Garland in "Meet Me in St. Louis"
Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis 1944 - MGM
