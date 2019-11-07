Signature Revival of Horton Foote’s The Young Man From Atlanta Begins Off-Broadway

Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn star in the Pulitzer Prize–winning play, directed by Michael Wilson.

Performances begin November 7 at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre for the company's revival of Horton Foote's The Young Man from Atlanta. Leading the cast are Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary) and Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn (Elementary), who star as Lily and Will, respectively, a couple reeling from the death of their only child.

Directed by Michael Wilson, Foote's Pulitzer Prize–winning drama plays in the Irene Diamond Stage where the run has been extended through December 15.

The cast also includes Devon Abner (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Harriett D. Foy (The House That Will Not Stand) as Clara, Jon Orsini (Incident at Vichy) as Carson, and Stephen Payne (Straight White Men) as Pete Davenport.

Payne replaced the previously announced Larry Pine, who had to depart the production.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, The Young Man from Atlanta sees the Kidders’ lives turned upside down once again when a figure from their son’s past shows up in town. They deny, deflect, and deceive in an effort to avoid the danger, but can’t dodge the inevitable reckoning. How far will these grieving parents go to avoid the truths this young man from Atlanta might reveal?

The Young Man from Atlanta, which officially opens November 24, features scenic design by Jeff Cowie, costume design by Van Broughton Ramsey, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design and original music by John Gromada. The production stage manager is Robert Bennett, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.