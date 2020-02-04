Signature Theatre’s A Chorus Line Earns 9 Helen Hayes Award Nominations

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Signature Theatre’s A Chorus Line Earns 9 Helen Hayes Award Nominations
By Dan Meyer
Feb 04, 2020
 
The D.C.-area theatre honors also gave nods to Alison Luff, Byron Easley, and Constellation’s Little Shop of Horrors.
in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Cast of A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller

Signature Theatre’s A Chorus Line received nine Helen Hayes Award nominations, including Outstanding Musical, Direction, and Ensemble, in the Hayes category (for predominantly Equity productions). Also scoring nine nominations in the Hayes category were Cabaret at Olney Theatre Center and Into the Woods at Ford’s Theatre.

Tony nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie) scored a nod for his choreography in the Marvin Hamlisch-Edward Kleban musical, where he’ll compete against Parker Esse (for Newsies at Arena Stage) and three artists recognized for their work at Olney Theatre Center: Grady McLeod Bowman for Singin' in the Rain, Byron Easley for Matilda, and Katie Spelman for Cabaret.

The ceremony, honoring the best of the Washington, D.C.-area theatre scene, is set for May 18, when the winners of all 47 competitive categories will be announced at the Anthem.

READ: How Casting Newsgirls and Younger Paper Boys Puts Newsies in a Whole New Light at Arena Stage

In addition, recent Broadway alum Alison Luff (Waitress) earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play - Hayes for her performance in Nell Gwynne at the Folger Theatre.

In the Helen category (for stagings with less than 51 percent of Equity performers), Constellation Theatre Company’s Little Shop of Horrors earned 11 total nominations, the highest number for a production in any category. Just behind the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman musical is Theater Alliance’s Blood at the Root, which scored 10 nods.

The Outstanding Visiting Production category gave nods to the national tours The Band’s Visit and Hello, Dolly!, both of which played at the Kennedy Center. Also nominated are Jitney at Arena Stage (based on the 2017 Tony-winning revival), Silent at Solas Nua, Twisted Melodies at Mosaic Theater Company of DC, and Vivian’s Music 1969 at The Essential Theatre.

For a complete list of nominees, click here.

Production Photos: A Chorus Line at Signature Theatre

Production Photos: A Chorus Line at Signature Theatre

10 PHOTOS
Matthew Risch in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Matthew Risch in A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Cast of A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Trevor Michael Schmidt and cast of A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Kayla Pecchioni in A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
Phil Young and cast of <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Phil Young and cast of A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
Samantha Marisol Gershman in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Samantha Marisol Gershman in A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Emily Tyra and Matthew Risch in A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Emily Tyra in A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
Cast of<i> A Chorus Line </i>
Cast of A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
in <i>A Chorus Line </i>
Cast of A Chorus Line Christopher Mueller
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!