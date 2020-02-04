Signature Theatre’s A Chorus Line Earns 9 Helen Hayes Award Nominations

The D.C.-area theatre honors also gave nods to Alison Luff, Byron Easley, and Constellation’s Little Shop of Horrors.

Signature Theatre’s A Chorus Line received nine Helen Hayes Award nominations, including Outstanding Musical, Direction, and Ensemble, in the Hayes category (for predominantly Equity productions). Also scoring nine nominations in the Hayes category were Cabaret at Olney Theatre Center and Into the Woods at Ford’s Theatre.

Tony nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie) scored a nod for his choreography in the Marvin Hamlisch-Edward Kleban musical, where he’ll compete against Parker Esse (for Newsies at Arena Stage) and three artists recognized for their work at Olney Theatre Center: Grady McLeod Bowman for Singin' in the Rain, Byron Easley for Matilda, and Katie Spelman for Cabaret.

The ceremony, honoring the best of the Washington, D.C.-area theatre scene, is set for May 18, when the winners of all 47 competitive categories will be announced at the Anthem.

In addition, recent Broadway alum Alison Luff (Waitress) earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play - Hayes for her performance in Nell Gwynne at the Folger Theatre.

In the Helen category (for stagings with less than 51 percent of Equity performers), Constellation Theatre Company’s Little Shop of Horrors earned 11 total nominations, the highest number for a production in any category. Just behind the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman musical is Theater Alliance’s Blood at the Root, which scored 10 nods.

The Outstanding Visiting Production category gave nods to the national tours The Band’s Visit and Hello, Dolly!, both of which played at the Kennedy Center. Also nominated are Jitney at Arena Stage (based on the 2017 Tony-winning revival), Silent at Solas Nua, Twisted Melodies at Mosaic Theater Company of DC, and Vivian’s Music 1969 at The Essential Theatre.

For a complete list of nominees, click here .

