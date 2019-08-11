Signature Theatre’s Assassins, Directed by Eric Schaeffer, Begins August 11

Regional News   Signature Theatre’s Assassins, Directed by Eric Schaeffer, Begins August 11
By Andrew Gans
Aug 11, 2019
The Virginia theatre company launches its 30th season with its 30th production of a Stephen Sondheim musical.
Eric Schaeffer

Signature Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins is presented August 11–September 29 in Signature Theatre’s intimate MAX Theatre.

Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer directs a cast led by a group of actors who are all Signature Theatre veterans: Christopher Bloch (Grand Hotel) as Samuel Byck, Kurt Boehm (Crazy for You) as Ford/Proprietor, Evan Casey (The Flick) as John Hinckley, Vincent Kempski (Billy Elliot) as John Wilkes Booth, Sam Ludwig (Titanic) as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, Ian McEuen (Passion) as Giuseppe Zangara, Tracy Lynn Olivera (A Little Night Music) as Sara Jane Moore, Lawrence Redmond (Blackbeard) as Leon Czolgosz, Bobby Smith (Grand Hotel) as Charles Guiteau, and Rachel Zampelli (Heisenberg) as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme.

The ensemble is rounded out by Jimmy Mavrikes, Christopher Mueller, Nova Y. Payton, Christopher Michael Richardson, Maria Rizzo, and Jack St. Pierre. Swings include Declan Fennell, Harrison Smith, Kylie Clare Smith, and Dylan Toms.

“For Assassins, we’ve assembled a cast of Signature favorites as a special salute to our 30th anniversary,” said Schaeffer in an earlier statement. “We’re excited to bring Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical back to Washington, D.C. and Signature Theatre.”

The production also features musical direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic design by James Kronzer, lighting design by Chris Lee, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, wig design by Alison Samantha Johnson and Austin Blake Conlee, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and casting by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise. The production stage manager is Kerry Epstein, the assistant stage manager is Taryn Friend, and the production assistant is Joey Blakely.

Look Back at Assassins on Broadway

Assassins ran from April 22, 2004—July 18, 2004 at Studio 54.

5 PHOTOS
The cast of <i>Assassins</i>
The cast of Assassins Joan Marcus
Jeffrey Kuhn and Marc Kudisch
Jeffrey Kuhn and Marc Kudisch Joan Marcus
James Barbour and Neil Patrick Harris
James Barbour and Neil Patrick Harris Joan Marcus
The Cast of <i>Assassins</i>
The Cast of Assassins Joan Marcus
Denis O'Hare, Michael Cerveris, James Barbour, and Becky Ann Baker
Denis O'Hare, Michael Cerveris, James Barbour, and Becky Ann Baker Joan Marcus
(Updated August 11, 2019)

