Signature Theatre’s Assassins, Directed by Eric Schaeffer, Begins August 11

The Virginia theatre company launches its 30th season with its 30th production of a Stephen Sondheim musical.

Signature Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins is presented August 11–September 29 in Signature Theatre’s intimate MAX Theatre.

Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer directs a cast led by a group of actors who are all Signature Theatre veterans: Christopher Bloch (Grand Hotel) as Samuel Byck, Kurt Boehm (Crazy for You) as Ford/Proprietor, Evan Casey (The Flick) as John Hinckley, Vincent Kempski (Billy Elliot) as John Wilkes Booth, Sam Ludwig (Titanic) as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, Ian McEuen (Passion) as Giuseppe Zangara, Tracy Lynn Olivera (A Little Night Music) as Sara Jane Moore, Lawrence Redmond (Blackbeard) as Leon Czolgosz, Bobby Smith (Grand Hotel) as Charles Guiteau, and Rachel Zampelli (Heisenberg) as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme.

The ensemble is rounded out by Jimmy Mavrikes, Christopher Mueller, Nova Y. Payton, Christopher Michael Richardson, Maria Rizzo, and Jack St. Pierre. Swings include Declan Fennell, Harrison Smith, Kylie Clare Smith, and Dylan Toms.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

“For Assassins, we’ve assembled a cast of Signature favorites as a special salute to our 30th anniversary,” said Schaeffer in an earlier statement. “We’re excited to bring Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical back to Washington, D.C. and Signature Theatre.”

The production also features musical direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic design by James Kronzer, lighting design by Chris Lee, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, wig design by Alison Samantha Johnson and Austin Blake Conlee, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and casting by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise. The production stage manager is Kerry Epstein, the assistant stage manager is Taryn Friend, and the production assistant is Joey Blakely.



Look Back at Assassins on Broadway Look Back at Assassins on Broadway 5 PHOTOS

(Updated August 11, 2019)