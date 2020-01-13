Signature's Annual Gala to Celebrate Anna Deavere Smith

As well as celebrating the resident writer, the upcoming evening will also honor Board President Nina B. Matis.

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre will celebrate resident artist Anna Deavere Smith at its upcoming gala March 30 at the organization's home on 42nd Street. The evening will also honor Signature Theatre Board President and Margot Adams Signature Award recipient Nina B. Matis.

The gala, to be held at the Pershing Square Signature Center, will be directed by Saheem Ali, who recently helmed Smith's acclaimed solo play at the theatre, Fires in the Mirror.

The evening will feature presentations from Darren Walker of the Ford Foundation and Jay Sugarman of iStar Inc., as well as highlights from Smith’s career.

Tony nominee and National Humanities Medal recipient Smith (Notes from the Field) is a Resident 1 Playwright at the Signature, a year-long residency that includes an intensive exploration of a writer’s body of work.