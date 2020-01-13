Signature's Annual Gala to Celebrate Anna Deavere Smith

Benefits and Galas   Signature's Annual Gala to Celebrate Anna Deavere Smith
By Olivia Clement
Jan 13, 2020
 
As well as celebrating the resident writer, the upcoming evening will also honor Board President Nina B. Matis.
Anna Deavere Smith
Anna Deavere Smith Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre will celebrate resident artist Anna Deavere Smith at its upcoming gala March 30 at the organization's home on 42nd Street. The evening will also honor Signature Theatre Board President and Margot Adams Signature Award recipient Nina B. Matis.

The gala, to be held at the Pershing Square Signature Center, will be directed by Saheem Ali, who recently helmed Smith's acclaimed solo play at the theatre, Fires in the Mirror.

READ: Off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre Produces In a Way No Other NYC Theatre Does

The evening will feature presentations from Darren Walker of the Ford Foundation and Jay Sugarman of iStar Inc., as well as highlights from Smith’s career.

Tony nominee and National Humanities Medal recipient Smith (Notes from the Field) is a Resident 1 Playwright at the Signature, a year-long residency that includes an intensive exploration of a writer’s body of work.

