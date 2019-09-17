Simon Woods Steps Down as CEO of Los Angeles Philharmonic

The announcement comes ahead of the company's October season launch.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced that Chief Executive Simon Woods will leave the company, effective immediately.

The shakeup comes two weeks before the company's season is set to begin, with Board Chair Jay Rasulo and Board Chair Designate Thomas L. Beckmen serving as interim leadership until a new CEO is named.

Woods, previously of the Seattle Symphony and Royal Scottish National Orchestra, assumed his position in January last year. "The Los Angeles Philharmonic is an extraordinary organization in every respect. It has been my complete honor to lead it for almost two years," he said in a statement.

"However, after a great deal of reflection, I have concluded that my hopes and aspirations lie elsewhere, and as a result, I have tendered my resignation. I wish [Music and Artistic Director] Gustavo [Dudamel], the musicians, the staff, the board, and everyone associated with this organization all the very best as it commences its second century."

