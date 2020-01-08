Sing Street Musical to Transfer to Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Jan 08, 2020
 
The stage adaptation of the 2016 movie opened last month at New York Theatre Workshop.
Following an extended run at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop, the musical adaptation of Sing Street will head to the Main Stem. Performances will begin March 26 at the Lyceum Theatre (recently home to A Christmas Carol), where opening night is set for April 19.

Based on John Carney’s 2016 indie film, the new musical explores the power of first love and music against the backdrop of 1980s Dublin. The musical features a New Wave score from Carney and Gary Clark, a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman directs.

Reprising their performances from the world premiere Off-Broadway will be Brenock O’Connor (Alex Rider) as Conor, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Ilan Eskenazi (Iron Fist) as the understudy cover, and Anthony Genovesi as drumer.

Further casting to be announced.

THE VERDICT: What Do Critics Think of New Musical Sing Street?

Off-Broadway, Sing Street features scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, sound design by Darron L West, and music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe. Fred Lassen serves as music director, Deborah Hecht serves as dialect coach, and Amanda Spooner is the stage manager. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Attached as producers for the commercial run are Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf and Frederick Zollo. Executive Producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.

