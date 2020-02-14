Sing Street to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

The Sony Masterworks Broadway digital release will coincide with the show's Broadway bow, at the Lyceum Theatre, in March.

An original Broadway cast recording of the Broadway-bound Sing Street will be released digitally March 26, coinciding with the show's first preview at the Lyceum Theatre. A physical CD release will follow on April 17.

Following an extended run at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop last fall, the musical is set to officially open April 19.

Based on John Carney’s 2016 indie film, the new musical explores the power of first love and music against the backdrop of 1980s Dublin. The musical features a New Wave score from Carney and Gary Clark, a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman directs.

Listen to "Up" From the Cast Album

Reprising their Sing Street performances from the world premiere Off-Broadway will be Brenock O’Connor (Alex Rider) as Conor, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Ilan Eskenazi (Iron Fist) as the understudy cover, and Anthony Genovesi as drumer.

Additional casting to be announced.



The Sing Street album from Sony Masterworks Broadway was produced by Clark and Tony and Grammy winner Martin Lowe and mixed by Dave Bascombe.

The upcoming Broadway production will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley (An American in Paris), lighting design by Natasha Katz (Frozen), sound design by Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video and projection design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) and Brad Peterson(West Side Story), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) as music director. Casting for the show is by Tara Rubin Casting, Matt DiCarlo is the production stage manager, and general management is 321 Theatrical Management.

