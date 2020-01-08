Site-Specific The Woman in Black Begins at the McKittrick Hotel January 8

Ben Porter and David Acton reprise their roles from the West End.

An immersive staging of The Woman in Black: A Ghost Play in a Pub begins previews at the McKittrick Hotel’s hidden pub The Cable Car January 8 ahead of a January 23 opening.

Robin Herford directs with Ben Porter and David Acton starring, reprising their roles from the London production. By mounting the play in a pub, The Woman in Black returns to its stage roots as a site-specific work of theatre following a 25-plus year run in the West End. The original piece was presented at the theatre bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, England.

The Woman in Black, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the novel by Susan Hill, follows a young lawyer who happens on a small town with a dark secret.

Traditional British pub-style food and draft ales on tap will be available to order at the Cable Car ahead of the performance.