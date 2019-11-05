Site-Specific World Premiere to Re-Imagine 1992 Washington Heights Riots

Evan Cuyler-Louison's A City of Refuge will be staged in the church-turned-performance space The Center at West Park this winter.

During the summer of 1992, the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights erupted into protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed local man by police. As anger increased, the protests turned into violent riots, with people overturning cars and setting fire to things, leading to several arrests, a death, and injuries.

A new site-specific play, A City of Refuge, will evoke the Washington Heights riots through the story of a local priest who barricades himself and a few parishioners inside his soon-to-be-shuttered church. As the violence outside continues, more and more people seek shelter—but can the turmoil be shut out completely?

Written and directed by Evan Cuyler-Louison, A City of Refuge will play a limited run December 4–22 at the church-turned-performance space The Center at West Park, located on 86th Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues.

The cast will be made up of Luke Edward Smith, Ylfa Edelstein, Omar Ezat, Miah Kane, Hailey Marmolejo, and Gregg Prosser.

Primitive Grace Theatre Ensemble produces. Click here for tickets.