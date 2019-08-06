Six Continues International Reign With Norwegian Cruise Line Engagement

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Six Continues International Reign With Norwegian Cruise Line Engagement
By Ryan McPhee
Aug 06, 2019
 
The pop musical will take the stage on three cruise liners.
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Adrianna Hicks and cast of Six Liz Lauren

With multiple London and U.S. stints (including Broadway) and an Australian bow on the way, Six is taking the throne around the world. Having conquered land, the show will take to the seas with Norwegian Cruise Line. The Olivier-nominated pop musical will take the stage on the company’s Norwegian Bliss beginning September 1, followed by Norwegian Breakaway November 10 and Norwegian Getaway April 23, 2020.

The concert-esque show, which gives the six ill-fated wives the opportunity to tell their stories through a high-energy pop score, hails from Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow; the former also directs with Jamie Armitage.

READ: What You Need to Know About the Real Queens of the Six Musical

After originating in the U.K. at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, the musical headed to London, going on to earn five Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. It made its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in May; the company of that stint will reprise their performances at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Six will then go on to play Alberta’s Citadel Theatre and the Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota, before bowing at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning February 13. Meanwhile, a U.K. tour will kick off in October, and the musical will also hold court at Sydney Opera House beginning January 4.

Other titles in Norwegian Cruise Line's roster of musicals include Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Million Dollar Quartet, and Footloose.

Production Photos: Six at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Production Photos: Six at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

9 PHOTOS
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Six Liz Lauren
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Six Liz Lauren
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Adrianna Hicks and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrea Macasaet and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Abby Mueller Liz Lauren
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Six Liz Lauren
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Samantha Pauly and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Anna Uzele and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Brittney Mack and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!