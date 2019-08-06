Six Continues International Reign With Norwegian Cruise Line Engagement

The pop musical will take the stage on three cruise liners.

With multiple London and U.S. stints (including Broadway) and an Australian bow on the way, Six is taking the throne around the world. Having conquered land, the show will take to the seas with Norwegian Cruise Line. The Olivier-nominated pop musical will take the stage on the company’s Norwegian Bliss beginning September 1, followed by Norwegian Breakaway November 10 and Norwegian Getaway April 23, 2020.

The concert-esque show, which gives the six ill-fated wives the opportunity to tell their stories through a high-energy pop score, hails from Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow; the former also directs with Jamie Armitage.

After originating in the U.K. at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, the musical headed to London, going on to earn five Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. It made its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in May; the company of that stint will reprise their performances at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Six will then go on to play Alberta’s Citadel Theatre and the Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota, before bowing at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning February 13. Meanwhile, a U.K. tour will kick off in October, and the musical will also hold court at Sydney Opera House beginning January 4.

Other titles in Norwegian Cruise Line's roster of musicals include Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Million Dollar Quartet, and Footloose.

