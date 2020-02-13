Skirball’s Winter 2020 Season Goes Global With West Side Story’s Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker

De Keersmaeker's Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind runs February 13–15.

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker is currently represented on Broadway as the choreographer on Ivo van Hove’s rehauled West Side Story, but beginning February 13, she takes the stage herself downtown. The Belgian choreographer’s Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind (In the Midst of Life) makes its North American premiere as part of the new winter 2020 season at the NYU Skirball Center.

Accompanying the piece, running through February 15 at the downtown venue, is Jean-Guihen Queyras, who will perform Bach’s Cello Suites.

On the whole, the new Skirball roster boasts myriad international offerings, including more in the dance realm. Like Mitten Wir Im Leben Sing, the Belgium-based Florentina Holzinger’s Apollon, a deconstruction of Balanchine’s Apollo as performed by five women, will receive its North American premiere February 22–23. Spanish Flamenco star Israel Galván will commemorate the Flamenco Festival's 20th anniversary March 13 with Fla.co.men. Brazilian director Carolina Bianchi will lead a company of 16 men in the genre- and medium-bending LOBO (Wolf).

Foreign-language plays take the stage later on, with Toshiki Okada’s Eraser Mountain, about the environmental ramifications of the 2011 earthquake in Japan, playing February 28 and 29 and Krystian Lupa’s Polish-language, five-hour take on Kafka’s The Trial taking the stage March 7 and 8.

The season kicked off January 23 with The Wooster Group, who presented their tribute to Polish director Tadeusz Kantor, titled A Pink Chair (In Place of a Fake Antique).

For more information, visit NYUSkirball.org.

