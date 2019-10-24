Slava’s Snowshow Completes Cast for Broadway Return

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Slava’s Snowshow Completes Cast for Broadway Return
By Dan Meyer
Oct 24, 2019
Buy Tickets to Slava's Snowshow
 
The Olivier Award-winning show begins at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre November 11.
<i>Slava’s Snowshow</i>
Slava’s Snowshow

The complete cast of Slava’s Snowshow is set for its wintry takeover of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The holiday variety show begins performances November 11 ahead of a November 14 official opening.

Joining show creator Slava Polunin on stage as fellow joy seekers are Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova. A rotating ensemble of clowns will also participate in the show.

Slava’s Snowshow is known for its climactic blizzard and its wordless clowns as they travel in search of joy. The production debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway. Slava's Snowshow is the recipient of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York’s Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh’s Festival Critics’ Award, Moscow’s Stanislavski Award, and Australia’s Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.

READ: Slava’s Snowshow Captivates Audiences—Without a Single Word

Slava’s Snowshow is produced by David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold with production management by Tinc Productions and general management by KGM Theatrical. The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan.

Check out photos from opening night of the 2008 Broadway production below.

Slava's Snowshow Opening Night

Slava's Snowshow Opening Night

The Olivier Award-winning Slava's Snowshow opened in its Broadway debut Dec. 7, 2008 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Here are photos from the show's opening night.

20 PHOTOS
Cast members Derek Scott and Spencer Chandler
Cast members Derek Scott and Spencer Chandler Aubrey Reuben
Producers Judith Marinoff Cohn and John Pinckard
Producers Judith Marinoff Cohn and John Pinckard Aubrey Reuben
Son and mother cast members Ivan Polunin and Elena Ushakova
Son and mother cast members Ivan Polunin and Elena Ushakova Aubrey Reuben
Producer John Pinckard and agent Jonathan C. Herzog
Producer John Pinckard and agent Jonathan C. Herzog Aubrey Reuben
Daryl Glenn
Daryl Glenn Aubrey Reuben
Cast member Ivan Polunin
Cast member Ivan Polunin Aubrey Reuben
Husband and wife cast members Slava Polunin and Elena Ushakova
Husband and wife cast members Slava Polunin and Elena Ushakova Aubrey Reuben
Cast members Fyodor Makarov and Tatiana Karamysheva
Cast members Fyodor Makarov and Tatiana Karamysheva Aubrey Reuben
Cast member Fyodor Makarov and producer David J. Foster
Cast member Fyodor Makarov and producer David J. Foster Aubrey Reuben
The curtain call at the opening night of <I>Slava's Snowshow</I>
The curtain call at the opening night of Slava's Snowshow Aubrey Reuben
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!