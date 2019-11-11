Slava’s Snowshow Returns to Broadway November 11

The Olivier Award-winning production begins performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Slava’s Snowshow returns to Broadway November 11 for a wintry takeover of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The holiday variety show will officially open November 14 and continue its limited run through January 5, 2020.

Joining show creator Slava Polunin on stage as fellow joy seekers are Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova. A rotating ensemble of clowns also participate in the show.

Slava’s Snowshow is known for its climactic blizzard and its wordless clowns as they travel in search of joy. The production debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway. Slava's Snowshow is the recipient of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York’s Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh’s Festival Critics’ Award, Moscow’s Stanislavski Award, and Australia’s Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.

Slava’s Snowshow is produced by David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold with production management by Tinc Productions and general management by KGM Theatrical. The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan.

