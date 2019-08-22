Slava’s Snowshow Will Return to Broadway

By Andrew Gans
Aug 22, 2019
 
The Olivier Award-winning spectacle, known for its climactic blizzard, will follow Beautiful: The Carole King Musical into the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
Slava’s Snowshow

The Olivier Award-winning Slava's Snowshow, which made its Broadway debut in 2008 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, will return to New York this season.

Performances will begin November 11 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, currently the home of the long-running Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which is scheduled to conclude its run October 27.

The limited engagement is slated open officially November 13 and play through January 5, 2020.

The original Broadway engagement, titled Slava's Snowshow on Broadway, was nominated for a 2009 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event.

Created and staged by Slava Polunin, considered by many to be one of the world's greatest clowns, Slava's Snowshow is known for its climactic blizzard and its wordless clowns who roam a wintry landscape.

The production had its world premiere in October 1993 in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway. Slava's Snowshow is the recipient of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York’s Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh’s Festival Critics’ Award, Moscow’s Stanislavski Award, and Australia’s Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.

The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan, with David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold producing the Broadway bow. For tickets and more information, visit SlavaonBroadway.com.

Slava's Snowshow Opening Night

The Olivier Award-winning Slava's Snowshow opened in its Broadway debut Dec. 7, 2008 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Here are photos from the show's opening night.

Cast members Derek Scott and Spencer Chandler
Producers Judith Marinoff Cohn and John Pinckard
Son and mother cast members Ivan Polunin and Elena Ushakova
Producer John Pinckard and agent Jonathan C. Herzog
Daryl Glenn
Cast member Ivan Polunin
Husband and wife cast members Slava Polunin and Elena Ushakova
Cast members Fyodor Makarov and Tatiana Karamysheva
Cast member Fyodor Makarov and producer David J. Foster
The curtain call at the opening night of <I>Slava's Snowshow</I>
