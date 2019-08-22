Slava’s Snowshow Will Return to Broadway

The Olivier Award-winning spectacle, known for its climactic blizzard, will follow Beautiful: The Carole King Musical into the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The Olivier Award-winning Slava's Snowshow, which made its Broadway debut in 2008 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, will return to New York this season.

Performances will begin November 11 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, currently the home of the long-running Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which is scheduled to conclude its run October 27.

The limited engagement is slated open officially November 13 and play through January 5, 2020.

The original Broadway engagement, titled Slava's Snowshow on Broadway, was nominated for a 2009 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event.

Created and staged by Slava Polunin, considered by many to be one of the world's greatest clowns, Slava's Snowshow is known for its climactic blizzard and its wordless clowns who roam a wintry landscape.

The production had its world premiere in October 1993 in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway. Slava's Snowshow is the recipient of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York’s Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh’s Festival Critics’ Award, Moscow’s Stanislavski Award, and Australia’s Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.

The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan, with David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold producing the Broadway bow. For tickets and more information, visit SlavaonBroadway.com.

