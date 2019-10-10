Slave Play Extends Limited Run After Broadway Opening

By Dan Meyer
Oct 10, 2019
The Jeremy O. Harris play opened October 6 at the Golden Theatre.
Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones in <i>Slave Play</i>
Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones in Slave Play Matthew Murphy

Jeremy O. Harris’ new play Slave Play will play an additional two weeks at the Golden Theatre. Performances will now run through January 19, 2020, instead of the previously announced January 5. The play, about navigating the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality, opened October 6.

Slave Play stars Joaquina Kalukango as Kaneisha, Ato Blankson-Wood as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer as Dustin, Sullivan Jones as Phillip, Chalia La Tour as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio as Patricia, Annie McNamara as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan as Jim.

The Broadway production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound and original music by Lindsay Jones, dramaturgy by Amauta Marston-Firmino, movement by Byron Easley, and intimacy and fight direction by Claire Warden.

Slave Play, which made its world premiere last year at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop, is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

