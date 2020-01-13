Slave Play’s Jeremy O. Harris to Curate a Performance Series for NYC’s High Line

The 2020 Out of Line series will feature multidisciplinary performances inspired by the popular elevated pathway in Manhattan.

Slave Play and "Daddy" playwright Jeremy O. Harris will be a curator of the High Line’s 2020 Out of Line series, according to The New York Times. Harris will work with Diya Vij, who is the associate curator of public programs for the popular, elevated pathway in Manhattan.

Previously presented as a monthly series, Out of Line will take place as a three-day festival in the summer. Performing artists will create genre-bending pieces tailored to, and inspired by, the unique site of the High Line. Learn more about Out of Line here.

Harris' critically acclaimed Broadway debut, Slave Play, will wrap up its limited engagement at the John Golden Theatre January 19. In March, London's Almeida Theatre will present Harris' “Daddy,” a Los Angeles-set melodrama that takes place around a Bel Air swimming pool.

