Smash Stars Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus to Reunite at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Book of Mormon Tony winner Nikki M. James and upcoming Jagged Little Pill cast member Kathryn Gallagher will also appear.

Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus, who played Broadway up-and-comer Ana Vargas and Hitlist librettist Kyle Bishop on the second season of Smash, will perform together at Feinstein’s/54 Below in the coming weeks.

Rodriguez, who makes her solo cabaret debut at the nightlife venue this week, will feature Mientus as a special guest for the final two performances of her run on September 13 and 14 at 7 PM. As an added Smash bonus, the final show will also feature Tony-nominated Be More Chill songwriter Joe Iconis, whose song “Broadway Here I Come” became a Smash season two anthem.

Rodriguez and Mientus will again reunite later this month during the latter’s Joni Mitchell tribute concert, Ladies of the Canyon, September 28 at 9:30 PM. Mientus will perform the entirety of Mitchell’s 1970 album, which introduced “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock,” and “The Circle Game.” Special guests will also include Katie Boeck, Treshelle Edmond, Kathryn Gallagher, Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, Lexie Lowell, Krista Pioppi, and Jennifer Reed.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

