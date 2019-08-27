Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Memphis, and More Coming to BroadwayHD in September

A slew of oldies but goodies are coming to BroadwayHD this September, with classics like Smokey Joe’s Cafe and Memphis plus an entire playlist dedicated the start of the school year.
Smokey Joe’s Cafe will drop September 12. The Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated musical revue features celebrates hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who wrote classics like “Stand by Me,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Yakety Yak,” “Hound Dog,” and more.
The 2010 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Best Original Score (David Bryan and Joe DiPietro), and Best Book (DiPietro), Memphis, debuts September 26. Starring Montego Glover and Chad Kimball, Memphis follows a couple as they attempt to break down racial barriers that existed in the music industry (and in America) during the ‘60s.
BroadwayHD will also release a back-to-school playlist September 15 featuring Hetty Feather, Peter Pan, Prince and The Pauper, The Sound of Music, and The Wind and The Willows.
Classical arts fans will enjoy Swan Lake, starring Svetlana Zakharova, when it arrives September 19. BroadwayHD plans to add more ballets to the service in the coming months, with titles to be announced at a later date.
See a full list of September premieres below. For further information, visit BroadwayHD.com.
September 1
Sophisticated Ladies
Starring Tony winner Hinton Battle and Tony nominee Phyllis Hyman
Book by Donald McKayle, with music made famous by Duke Ellington
Directed by Michael Smuin
September 1
Tintypes
Starring Lynne Thigpen and Jerry Zaks
Book by Mel Marvin and Gary Pearle
Arranged by Mel Marvin, featuring music by George M. Cohan, John Philip Sousa, Joseph E. Howard, Scott Joplin, and Victor Herbert
Directed by Gary Pearle
September 3
Prince and The Pauper
Starring Philip Sarson and Keith Michell
Directed by Andrew Morgan
Adapted by Julian Fellowes from Mark Twain’s novel
September 9
Hetty Feather
Starring Phoebe Thomas
Written by Emma Reeves, based on the novel by Jacqueline Wilson
Directed by Sally Cookson
Original score by Benji Bower
September 12
Smokey Joe’s Cafe
Music and lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller
Directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Guys and Dolls)
Choreographed by Tony Nominee Joey McKneely
September 19
Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake
Starring Svetlana Zakharova, Artemy Belyakov, and Denis Rodkin
Performed by Bolshoi Ballet
September 26
Memphis
Starring Montego Glover and Chad Kimball
Score by David Bryan and Joe DiPietro, with a book by DiPietro
Directed by Christopher Ashley