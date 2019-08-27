Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Memphis, and More Coming to BroadwayHD in September

The streaming service will debut selections celebrating rock 'n’ roll from the ‘50s and ‘60s, as well as back-to-school classics.

A slew of oldies but goodies are coming to BroadwayHD this September, with classics like Smokey Joe’s Cafe and Memphis plus an entire playlist dedicated the start of the school year.

Smokey Joe’s Cafe will drop September 12. The Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated musical revue features celebrates hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who wrote classics like “Stand by Me,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Yakety Yak,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

The 2010 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Best Original Score (David Bryan and Joe DiPietro), and Best Book (DiPietro), Memphis, debuts September 26. Starring Montego Glover and Chad Kimball, Memphis follows a couple as they attempt to break down racial barriers that existed in the music industry (and in America) during the ‘60s.

BroadwayHD will also release a back-to-school playlist September 15 featuring Hetty Feather, Peter Pan, Prince and The Pauper, The Sound of Music, and The Wind and The Willows.

Classical arts fans will enjoy Swan Lake, starring Svetlana Zakharova, when it arrives September 19. BroadwayHD plans to add more ballets to the service in the coming months, with titles to be announced at a later date.

See a full list of September premieres below. For further information, visit BroadwayHD.com.

September 1

Sophisticated Ladies

Starring Tony winner Hinton Battle and Tony nominee Phyllis Hyman

Book by Donald McKayle, with music made famous by Duke Ellington

Directed by Michael Smuin

September 1

Tintypes

Starring Lynne Thigpen and Jerry Zaks

Book by Mel Marvin and Gary Pearle

Arranged by Mel Marvin, featuring music by George M. Cohan, John Philip Sousa, Joseph E. Howard, Scott Joplin, and Victor Herbert

Directed by Gary Pearle

September 3

Prince and The Pauper

Starring Philip Sarson and Keith Michell

Directed by Andrew Morgan

Adapted by Julian Fellowes from Mark Twain’s novel

September 9

Hetty Feather

Starring Phoebe Thomas

Written by Emma Reeves, based on the novel by Jacqueline Wilson

Directed by Sally Cookson

Original score by Benji Bower

September 12

Smokey Joe’s Cafe

Music and lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller

Directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Guys and Dolls)

Choreographed by Tony Nominee Joey McKneely

September 19

Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake

Starring Svetlana Zakharova, Artemy Belyakov, and Denis Rodkin

Performed by Bolshoi Ballet

September 26

Memphis

Starring Montego Glover and Chad Kimball

Score by David Bryan and Joe DiPietro, with a book by DiPietro

Directed by Christopher Ashley

