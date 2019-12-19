Sneak Peek at Rags in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Sneak Peek at Rags in London
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 19, 2019
Buy Tickets to Rags
 
The musical, directed by Bronagh Lagan, will begin performances January 9, 2020, at Park Theatre.
Dave Willetts and cast in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Dave Willetts and cast in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith

Rehearsals are underway for Park Theatre’s production of Rags, which will begin performances January 9, 2020. The musical, directed by Bronagh Lagan, is set to officially open January 14.

Rags tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her: staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to fit in. The musical has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) revised by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

A Sneak Peek at Rags at London’s Park Theatre

A Sneak Peek at Rags at London’s Park Theatre

11 PHOTOS
Alex Gibson-Giorgio in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Alex Gibson-Giorgio in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Alex Gibson-Giorgio in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Carolyn Maitland in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Carolyn Maitland in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
Dave Willetts and cast in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Dave Willetts and cast in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
Dave Willetts and Martha Kirby in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Dave Willetts and Martha Kirby in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
Debbie Chazen and cast in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Debbie Chazen and cast in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
Bronagh Lagan in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Bronagh Lagan in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Jeremy Rose in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
in rehearsal for <i>Rags</i>
Samuel Jones, Carolyn Maitland, Jeremy Rose, Debbie Chazen, Oisin Nolan Power, Martha Kirby, and Dave Willetts in rehearsal for Rags Pamela Raith
Share

The production stars Carolyn Maitland (Ghost, Groundhog Day), Dave Willetts (The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love), and Sam Attwater (EastEnders, Hollyoaks). The cast features Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack, with Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

Rags will have musical direction by Joe Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch, and children’s casting by Keston and Keston.

The musical is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!