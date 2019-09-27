Sneak Peek at the Kennedy Center’s Footloose

The Washington, D.C., staging, starring J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park, Rebecca Luker, and more, will begin performances at the Eisenhower Theater October 9.

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' staging of Footloose is set to begin performances October 9 as part of Broadway Center Stage series. The production, helmed by original director Walter Bobbie, will play through October 13.

The musical, based on the ‘80s Kevin Bacon–led film, premiered at the Kennedy Center in 1998 before going on to play Broadway. Included are the Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman songs heard in the movie, as well as an original score by Tom Snow and Dean Pitchford. “I am thrilled to bring this show back to the place where it all started in this very exciting revised version,” said Vice President of Theater Producing and Programming Jeffrey Finn.

Flip through photos of the production below:



A Sneak Peek at the Kennedy Center’s Footloose A Sneak Peek at the Kennedy Center’s Footloose 32 PHOTOS

J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton) will star as Ren McCormack, with Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Ariel Moore, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw, and Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi, Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Ethel McCormack, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Lulu/Eleanor/Betty, Tony nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star) as Coach Dunbar, Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck, Peter McPoland as Willard, Lena Owens as Wendy Jo, Grace Slear as Urleen, and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Rusty. Rounding out the cast are Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.

The staging will also feature sets and projections by Paul Tate dePoo III, costumes by David Woolard, lighting by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Jon Weston.

Following Footloose, the new Center Stage season will continue with Next to Normal led by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Bye Bye Birdie.