Soft Power Extends at The Public Theater

The Off-Broadway premiere of David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s musical-within-a-play will begin performances September 24.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Soft Power, the new musical-within-a-play co-written by Tony winners David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori, has extended its run at The Public Theater. With performances starting September 24, the limited run will now continue an additional week through November 10.

Soft Power, which is directed by Leigh Silverman with choreography by Sam Pinkleton, rewinds recent political history and plays it back, a century later, through the Chinese lens of a future, East-meets-West musical.

Reprising their roles from earlier West Coast productions will be Conrad Ricamora as Xue Xing, Francis Jue as DHH, Billy Bustamante as the Xue Xing Standby, Kendyl Ito as Jing/Ensemble, Austin Ku as Bobby Bob, Raymond J. Lee as Randy Ray/VEEP/Ensemble, Alyse Alan Louis as Zoe/Hillary, Jaygee Macapugay as Campaign Manager/Ensemble, Daniel May as Ensemble, Paul HeeSang Miller as Ensemble, Geena Quintos as Ensemble, Trevor Salter as Ensemble, and Emily Stillings as Female Swing. Kyra Smith (Ensemble), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary Understudy), and John Yi (Male Swing) will also be a part of the cast.

Soft Power will officially open October 15.

Check out photos from the Los Angeles production below.

