Soft Power Extends at The Public Theater

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Soft Power Extends at The Public Theater
By Olivia Clement
Sep 11, 2019
 
The Off-Broadway premiere of David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s musical-within-a-play will begin performances September 24.
Soft_Power_Center_Theatre_Group_Press_Day_2018_HR
Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang Marc J. Franklin

The Off-Broadway premiere of Soft Power, the new musical-within-a-play co-written by Tony winners David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori, has extended its run at The Public Theater. With performances starting September 24, the limited run will now continue an additional week through November 10.

Soft Power, which is directed by Leigh Silverman with choreography by Sam Pinkleton, rewinds recent political history and plays it back, a century later, through the Chinese lens of a future, East-meets-West musical.

Reprising their roles from earlier West Coast productions will be Conrad Ricamora as Xue Xing, Francis Jue as DHH, Billy Bustamante as the Xue Xing Standby, Kendyl Ito as Jing/Ensemble, Austin Ku as Bobby Bob, Raymond J. Lee as Randy Ray/VEEP/Ensemble, Alyse Alan Louis as Zoe/Hillary, Jaygee Macapugay as Campaign Manager/Ensemble, Daniel May as Ensemble, Paul HeeSang Miller as Ensemble, Geena Quintos as Ensemble, Trevor Salter as Ensemble, and Emily Stillings as Female Swing. Kyra Smith (Ensemble), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary Understudy), and John Yi (Male Swing) will also be a part of the cast.

Soft Power will officially open October 15.

Check out photos from the Los Angeles production below.

First Look at David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power

First Look at David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power

The production, directed by Leigh Silverman and choreographed by Sam Pinkleton, began performances in Los Angeles May 3.

14 PHOTOS
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_04_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Kendyl Ito Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_01_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_05_HR.jpg
Maria-Christina Oliveras, Geena Quintos, Billy Bustamante, Conrad Ricamora, Jaygee Macapugay, Jon Hoche, and Daniel May Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_02_HR.jpg
Francis Jue Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_07_HR.jpg
Francis Jue, Conrad Ricamora, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Jaygee Macapugay, Billy Bustamante, Alyse Alan Louis (center), Maria-Christina Oliveras, Geena Quintos, Paul HeeSang Miller, Jon Hoche, Kristen Faith Oei, Daniel May, and Kendyl Ito Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_06_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora, Austin Ku, Francis Jue, Geena Quintos, Billy Bustamante, and Raymond J. Lee Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_03_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Kendyl Ito Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_09_HR.jpg
Kristen Faith Oei, Raymond J. Lee, Austin Ku, Daniel May, Geena Quintos, Jon Hoche, Paul HeeSang Miller, Jaygee Macapugay, Billy Bustamante, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Kendyl Ito Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_08_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Alyse Alan Louis Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_10_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora Craig Schwartz Photography
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!