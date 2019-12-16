Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman Will Star in World Premiere of New Musical Gun & Powder

Slave Play's Robert O’Hara will direct the production at Virginia’s Signature Theatre.

Current The Light in the Piazza star Solea Pfeiffer (Evita) and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy) will star as the Clarke sisters in Signature Theatre’s upcoming world premiere of the new musical Gun & Powder. The two reunite after playing Schuyler Sisters Eliza and Angelica in the first national tour of Hamilton.

Directed by Robert O'Hara (Slave Play), the production will run January 28–February 23, 2020, in the MAX Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

Pfeiffer and Raver-Lampman, who will play Mary and Martha, respectively, will be joined by Marva Hicks (Motown: The Musical) as Tallulah Clarke, Dan Tracy (Waitress) as Jesse, and Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton, Motown) as Elijah.

The ensemble is rounded out by Yvette Monique Clark (Hairspray national tour), Wyn Delano (Amazing Grace national tour), Christian Douglas (Arena Stage’s Newsies), Amber Lenell Jones (Constellation Theatre Company’s Aida), Rayshun LaMarr (The Voice), Kevin McAllister (Come From Away), Da’Von T. Moody (Ford’s Theatre’s The Wiz), Crystal Mosser (Signature’s Grand Hotel), Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Eleanor Todd (Signature’s Passion), and Kanysha Williams (Signature’s Soul Divas). Swings include Alex De Bard, Calvin Malone, Adelina Mitchell, Kylie Clare Smith, and Greg Watkins.

Gun & Powder, featuring a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum, is inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke —African-American twins—who pass themselves as white to help settle their mother’s sharecropper debt and seize the funds by any means necessary. However, their bond of sisterhood is tested when they fall in love with two very different men.

“Gun & Powder is a period piece that transcends its period and takes two women of color on the most thrilling adventure of their lives during a time in which People of Color were regularly seen as the supporting characters of other people’s adventures,” said O’Hara. “I’m excited to bring this boldly talented multi-cultural cast of musical powerhouses together to sing and dance this Wild West story created by two young extremely talented new voices, Angelica and Ross, who will themselves be beginning their own exciting journey at Signature Theatre.”

The production will also have musical direction by Darryl Ivey, choreography by Byron Easley, scenic design by Emmy winner Jason Sherwood, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Ryan Hickey, wig, hair, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas, projection design by Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, orchestrations by John Clancy, assistant direction by Jacob Janssen, New York casting by Kaitlin Shaw, Tara Rubin Casting, and D.C. casting by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise.

The production stage manager is Kerry Epstein, the assistant stage manager is Madison Bahr, and the production assistant is Joey Blakely.

