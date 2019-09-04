Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco to Split Title Role in New York City Center’s Evita

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 04, 2019
 
The gala presentation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will take place November 13–24.
Two performers will split the role of Eva Perón in New York City Center’s upcoming gala presentation of Evita. Argentinian recording artist Maia Reficco (Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally's Mashup) will play Eva ages 15–20, while Hamilton alum Solea Pfeiffer will play Eva from 20–33.

The production, directed by Sammi Cannold, will run November 13–24 at the midtown venue.

The casting reflects the original concept for the musical, for which original director Hal Prince envisioned multiple actors taking on the central role in various stages of her life, akin to more recent bio-musicals as The Cher Show, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Fun Home.

Pfeiffer returns to the City Center stage after appearing in the 2018 Encores! Off-Center presentation of Songs for a New World; her performance was preserved on the production's cast recording. She is also slated to star in the world premiere of the musical adaptation of Almost Famous, beginning September 13 at San Diego's Old Globe.

Joining the two will be Enrique Acevedo (City Center's Zorba) as Perón and Philip Hernández (Les Misérables) as Magaldi, along with ensemble members Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavazos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, David Michael Garry, Mariano Loguidice, Robin Masella, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Patricia Phillips, Guillermina Quiroga, Maria Cristina Slye, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Additional casting, including for the role of Che, will be announced later.

The creative team also includes associate director Rebecca Aparicio, music director Kristen Blodgette, and choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby. The production will honor the late director-producer Prince, who died earlier this year at 91. The November 13 gala performance will also recognize City Center Board Co-Chair Richard E. Witten with the Fiorello H. La Guardia Award.

The show opened September 25, 1979 at the Broaway Theatre.

