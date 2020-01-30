Something Rotten! Released for Licensing From Music Theatre International

This musical from the writers of the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire ran on Broadway in 2015.

Something Rotten! is now available for licensing from Music Theatre International (MTI). With a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, the musical ran on Broadway in 2015.

The satirical musical follows the Bottom brothers, both playwrights trying to best their superstar contemporary William Shakespeare. When a soothsayer predicts the next big thing in theatre will be the new and never-before-seen genre of song-and-dance, the brothers endeavor to write the world's first musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book. O'Farrell and the Kirkpatricks are currently reunited as they adapt the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire into a stage musical, which opens on Broadway in April.

"Something Rotten! was the first show I saw where the audience gave it two standing ovations before the show was over," shares MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "What was immediately clear about this hilarious and original musical was that it has all the elements that audiences love: a great score, brilliant book, and show-stopping production numbers. Every group—from regional theatres to schools—will want to perform this show. Bottoms up!"

Territorial restrictions apply. For more information and to license Something Rotten!, visit MTIShows.com.

