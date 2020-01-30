Something Rotten! Released for Licensing From Music Theatre International

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Something Rotten! Released for Licensing From Music Theatre International
By Logan Culwell-Block
Jan 30, 2020
 
This musical from the writers of the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire ran on Broadway in 2015.
2016 Something Rotten 02 HR.jpg
Andre Ward and cast Joan Marcus

Something Rotten! is now available for licensing from Music Theatre International (MTI). With a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, the musical ran on Broadway in 2015.

The satirical musical follows the Bottom brothers, both playwrights trying to best their superstar contemporary William Shakespeare. When a soothsayer predicts the next big thing in theatre will be the new and never-before-seen genre of song-and-dance, the brothers endeavor to write the world's first musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book. O'Farrell and the Kirkpatricks are currently reunited as they adapt the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire into a stage musical, which opens on Broadway in April.

"Something Rotten! was the first show I saw where the audience gave it two standing ovations before the show was over," shares MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "What was immediately clear about this hilarious and original musical was that it has all the elements that audiences love: a great score, brilliant book, and show-stopping production numbers. Every group—from regional theatres to schools—will want to perform this show. Bottoms up!"

Territorial restrictions apply. For more information and to license Something Rotten!, visit MTIShows.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!