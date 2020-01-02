Songwriters’ Salon Will Showcase Songs of Stephen Trask, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Songwriters’ Salon Will Showcase Songs of Stephen Trask, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs
By Andrew Gans
Jan 02, 2020
 
Oklahoma! Tony nominee Mary Testa will host the evening at The Triad.
This_Ain't_No_Disco_Atlantic_Theatre_Exclusive_Portraits_2018_2018_08_02_ThisAintNoDisco1045_HR.jpg
Stephen Trask Bill Bernstein Photography

Three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa, currently on Broadway in the Tony-nominated revival of Oklahoma!, will host the January 13 installment of The Songwriters' Salon at The Triad in Manhattan.

The upcoming edition of the series, which bimonthly showcases the work of musical theatre writers, will spotlight the work of Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Scotland, PA), and Anna K. Jacobs (Pop!, Teeth).

Conceived and directed by Colton Pometta, the 7 PM performance will feature the talents of Alyse Alan Louis (Mamma Mia!, Disaster!, Amelie), Joe Piserchio (Anytown), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day). Sam Permutt and Colton Pometta produce.

Visit TriadNYC.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Photos: 8 Broadway Shows That Transformed Their Theaters

Photos: 8 Broadway Shows That Transformed Their Theaters

16 PHOTOS
Starlight Express Playbill - Feb 1988
Starlight Express (1987)
_Production_Photo_Starlight Express 1_HR.jpg
Andrew Lloyd Webber's train-themed extravaganza saw the Gershwin Theatre transformed into a futuristic roller rink landscape, which allowed the cast to famously perform the entire show on roller skates. Martha Swope
Cabaret Playbill - November 1998
Cabaret (1998)
cabaret_studio 54_set_hr
Roundabout Theatre Company's 1998 revival of Cabaret saw the Henry Miller Theater (and later Studio 54, which would house the revival's 2015 remounting) transformed into a cabaret space, complete with table seating in the orchestra level.
Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 13, 2010
Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (2010)
The cast of <i>Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson</i>
Alex Timbers' 2010 Broadway production of the American history-themed punk rock musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson featured neon tubes, framed portraits, taxidermy, and a vast array of other visual elements extending out past the stage and into the audience.
Rocky Playbill - Opening Night
Rocky (2012)
<i>Rocky</i> changes from a proscenium setting to 360 degrees for the final fight as the Winter Garden is transformed into Philadelphia's famed Spectrum. The Jumbotron video is live every performance, fed by cameras operated by cast members.
Rocky changed from a proscenium setting to 360 degrees for the final fight as the Winter Garden is transformed into Philadelphia's famed Spectrum. The Jumbotron video was live every performance, fed by cameras operated by cast members. Kate Egan
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 Playbill - Opening Night
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (2016)
Natasha_Pierre_and_the_Great_Comet_Of_1812_House_Seats_2017_HR
For the 2016 Broadway run of Dave Malloy's The Great Comet, set design Mimi Lien took the set far past the bounds of the Imperial Theatre's proscenium and transformed the entire space into a 360-degree Russian supper club. Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!