Songwriters’ Salon Will Showcase Songs of Stephen Trask, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs

Oklahoma! Tony nominee Mary Testa will host the evening at The Triad.

Three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa, currently on Broadway in the Tony-nominated revival of Oklahoma!, will host the January 13 installment of The Songwriters' Salon at The Triad in Manhattan.

The upcoming edition of the series, which bimonthly showcases the work of musical theatre writers, will spotlight the work of Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Scotland, PA), and Anna K. Jacobs (Pop!, Teeth).

Conceived and directed by Colton Pometta, the 7 PM performance will feature the talents of Alyse Alan Louis (Mamma Mia!, Disaster!, Amelie), Joe Piserchio (Anytown), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day). Sam Permutt and Colton Pometta produce.

Visit TriadNYC.com.

