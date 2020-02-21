Sophia Anne Caruso Departs Broadway's Beetlejuice

The role of Lydia Deetz will be played by Presley Ryan through the weekend.

Sophia Anne Caruso has departed Beetlejuice on Broadway, according to the show's representative. She played her final performance February 19, after deciding to exercise her contractual out to pursue television work. Presley Ryan, the role's understudy, will play Lydia Deetz through this weekend. The production will confirm a new Lydia next week.

The musical adaptation of Beetlejuice opened at the Winter Garden Theatre April 25, 2019, following a Washington, D.C. world premiere. Featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, the show continues at the Winter Garden Theatre through June 6. Alex Timbers directs the staging, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical last year.

Inspired by the Tim Burton dark comedy, the new take on the fast-talking ghost with the most (and those he terrorizes) features Tony nominee Alex Brightman as the title bio-exorcist, with David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler as Adam and Barbara Maitland, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser as Delia and Charles Deetz, Danny Rutigliano and Jill Abramovitz as Maxie and Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, and Dana Steingold as a Girl Scout.

