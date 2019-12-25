Spend a 2-Show Day With A Christmas Carol's Brandon Gill

Gill plays Fred in the new adaptation of the Dickens classic, currently running at the Lyceum Theatre.

Follow Brandon Gill as he navigates a two-show day at Broadway's A Christmas Carol at the Lyceum Theatre. Gill stars as Fred, Scrooge's nephew, in Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne's new adaptation of the Dickens classic. The production currently plays at the Lyceum Theatre.

Following critically acclaimed runs at London’s Old Vic, director Matthew Warchus (Matilda) offers a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic story on Broadway, starring Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. This timeless — and timely — tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive Christmas experience.

A Christmas Carol also features twelve of the most cherished Christmas carols, including “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

