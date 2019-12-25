Spend a 2-Show Day With A Christmas Carol's Brandon Gill

Spend a 2-Show Day With A Christmas Carol's Brandon Gill
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 25, 2019
Gill plays Fred in the new adaptation of the Dickens classic, currently running at the Lyceum Theatre.
Brandon Gill 2 Show Day.jpg

Follow Brandon Gill as he navigates a two-show day at Broadway's A Christmas Carol at the Lyceum Theatre. Gill stars as Fred, Scrooge's nephew, in Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne's new adaptation of the Dickens classic. The production currently plays at the Lyceum Theatre.

Following critically acclaimed runs at London’s Old Vic, director Matthew Warchus (Matilda) offers a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic story on Broadway, starring Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. This timeless — and timely — tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive Christmas experience.

A Christmas Carol also features twelve of the most cherished Christmas carols, including “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

Bacon Egg and Cheese. Being born and raised in NYC, this sandwich is a classic bodega staple. #NYCNostalgia Brandon Gill
#OJandCoffee The only proper way to start your two show day. #MorningEssentials Brandon Gill
Behind this door lie ghosts, flying turkeys, snow machines, floating lanterns, Brussels sprout showers and tons of Christmas cheer . . . you ready? Brandon Gill
Ah, there I am, shielded from the cold and sun, having made it through a sea of theatre-seeking tourists before finally reaching my dressing room. Brandon Gill
Hmmm. What have we here? Another gift from my Secret Santa. Brandon Gill
A beanie in my favorite Color! Brandon Gill
Time to get ready. Now you see it. . . . Brandon Gill
Now you don’t. Brandon Gill
Fred and Bob Crachit are ready to spread some Christmas cheer. Brandon Gill
Places! Brandon Gill
