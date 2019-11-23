Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

Hughes currently stars in the ensemble of the Tony-winning Best Musical.

Follow Timothy Hughes as he navigates a two-show day at Broadway's Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Hughes currently stars in the ensemble and understudies the role of Hades in the Tony Award–winning musical.

Written by Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Flip through photos from Hughes' two-show day below:

