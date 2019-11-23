Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 23, 2019
Hughes currently stars in the ensemble of the Tony-winning Best Musical.
Timothy Hughes 2 Show Day.jpg

Follow Timothy Hughes as he navigates a two-show day at Broadway's Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Hughes currently stars in the ensemble and understudies the role of Hades in the Tony Award–winning musical.

Written by Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Flip through photos from Hughes' two-show day below:

Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

25 PHOTOS
Photo 1.jpg
Good morning Playbill! It’s a beautiful, crisp fall day, and I have to get ready for a double dose of Hadestown today at the Walter Kerr! Timothy Hughes
Photo 2.jpg
Woke up to the amazing news that the Hadestown Broadway Cast Album is nominated for a Grammy Award! Lizzo and I would like to congratulate all the incredible nominees in this category. She texted me. Timothy Hughes
Photo 3.jpg
On with my morning rituals: coffee in my favorite cardinal mug, impeachment hearings and other news updates, and not watering that plant. Timothy Hughes
Photo 4.jpg
My car service arrives to take me to the theater. Timothy Hughes
Photo 5.jpg
I love the triple Hadestown signage on 48th street, with a Lion King guest appearance. Have you come to see how the world could be yet? Timothy Hughes
Photo 6.jpg
One more cup of coffee from the Cafe Masseria next door. They are constantly tempting me with their new, delicious hot chocolate! Loved catching their employee feasting on the job. Timothy Hughes
Photo 7.jpg
Toasting to two shows with show bestie John Krause. I got the coffee, he got the hot chocolate with a shot of espresso. That’s so basic us. Timothy Hughes
Photo 8.jpg
Our PSM Beverly Jenkins opens up the supply shop for the “Third Annual this-isn’t-a-competition-but-someone-is-winning-a-prize Hand Turkey Decorating Extravaganza." Timothy Hughes
Photo 9.jpg
Reeve Carney and John Krause prepare for our preshow fight call. T. Oliver Reid is blurry because he’s fight captain, dance captain, about to kill it as Hermes for both shows today, and doesn’t stop working. Timothy Hughes
Photo 10.jpg
Everybody meet the Fates! Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer. They can only show you one shoulder at a time. Timothy Hughes
