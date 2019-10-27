Spend a 2-Show Day With Mean Girls' Kate Rockwell

Follow
Kate Rockwell as she navigates a two-show day as Karen Smith in the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rockwell has portrayed Karen since the show's out-of-town premiere at the National Theater in Washington, D.C.
Based on the Tina Fey-written film of the same name,
follows new student Cady Heron as she navigates her new high school. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Mean Girls READ: The 7 Faces of Mean Girls' Kate Rockwell
Directed by
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls features a book by Tina Fey ( 30 Rock, Bossypants), music by Jeff Richmond ( 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and lyrics by Nell Benjamin ( ). Legally Blonde
Good morning all, happy two-show Saturday! I know what you’re thinking. I look pale. But actually this is Bessie, she wakes up much prettier than me so we’re starting this feature with her! Also, I don’t believe in photos until I’ve had coffee, so….
OK, now we’re talking. Good morning, from me without any makeup or filter, and my coffee, and my heating pad, and my
Mean Girls unofficial merchandise shirt! Two cups of coffee are a requirement for a matinee these days.
Breakfast of champions! I’ve fallen in love with Splendid Spoon smoothies for breakfast on two show days. My eating schedule is one of the weirdest parts of my job. I can’t eat much before a show because our costumes are so tight and we jump around A LOT, and I ALSO don’t like to eat right when I get up, so matinees are tricky. These have been a lifesaver because they’re filling enough without making me feel too full.
Also, cameo by my little pup, Mabel, who doesn’t understand why I won’t share my smoothie with her.
Time to go to work! Last night I forgot to take my lashes off before I left so today I will wear them to work. With no other makeup. I try to make them last as long as possible so I’m not constantly throwing them away and opening new ones!
Here we are, home sweet home for the day (and the whole weekend, honestly)! I promise it looks beautiful normally. This scaffolding has been up all summer and we are so excited it’s finally coming down! I love our hot pink marquee.
Surprise! I walked into my dressing room and found these gorgeous fall flowers! But no signature... so they’re a mystery. They sure did brighten my morning!
Wig cap selfie! Krystina Alabado (Gretchen Weiners) and I share a dressing room and
most of our stage time, so I call her my show wife. I see her way more than I see my husband!
There we go. Much better! Ready for Act 1. We don’t step onstage until about 15 minutes into the first act, so we took this photo during “Where Do You Belong,” which is when we go down to deck level. Backstage is a hive of activity all the time, so unless you
need to be back there, you stay out of the way! Personally, I love having a few extra minutes to put all that makeup on.
And just like that it’s intermission. One quarter of the way done with the day! I’m very food-motivated so having little snacks to look forward to makes these long days move quick. Today it's brie and some rice crackers.
A little fun backstage game we play! Sometimes people hide puzzles on the set in Regina’s bedroom during the first act, and I pick them up when I’m putzing around while Mrs. George is talking. This was my puzzle today, created by one of our swings, Aaron Alcaraz. Can you guess it? Hint: It’s a TV Show (think HBO).