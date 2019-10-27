Spend a 2-Show Day With Mean Girls' Kate Rockwell

Rockwell currently plays Karen Smith in the hit musical from Tina Fey.

Follow Kate Rockwell as she navigates a two-show day as Karen Smith in the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rockwell has portrayed Karen since the show's out-of-town premiere at the National Theater in Washington, D.C.

Based on the Tina Fey-written film of the same name, Mean Girls follows new student Cady Heron as she navigates her new high school. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

READ: The 7 Faces of Mean Girls' Kate Rockwell

Directed by Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls features a book by Tina Fey (30 Rock, Bossypants), music by Jeff Richmond (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde).

