Spring Awakening’s Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Are Still Besties

Michele talks about her new album Christmas in the City and how she chose the song for her duet with Groff.

Broadway alum Lea Michele released her Christmas album Christmas in the City October 25, and exactly two months later, appeared on CBS This Morning to talk to host Gayle King about the recording.

In addition to the original song that she co-wrote, “Christmas in New York,” theatre fans will appreciate her rendition of Frozen’s “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?” as well as her duet with Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo on “Angels We Have Heard On High” and her duet with Tony nominee Jonathan Groff: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Since their days co-starring in Spring Awakening, Michele and Groff have remained close. “He was my Man of Honor at my wedding. He is my best friend in the entire world,” Michele told King.

“We used to sing ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ when we were on Broadway together; we would sing it at small holiday benefits. We would do this Hawaiian version of the song,” Michele explains. “Now...we're singing on my holiday record the same song we sang as children.”

Michele also shared her favorite moment of 2019 and of the decade, which includes her time as part of the cast of Glee.

“I love Glee!” she said. “I watched it the other day. I put it on myself!”

Watch Michele and Groff sing from the album below:

