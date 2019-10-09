Stage and Screen Star Luke Evans Covers Les Misérables, Cher, More on Debut Album

At Last will be released November 22.

Luke Evans has covered tracks from Les Misérables, Cher, and more for his debut album, At Last, out November 22. Ahead of the album’s release, the lead single, a cover of “Love Is A Battlefield” by Pat Benatar, will be available for streaming October 11.

This is far from Evan’s first foray into singing—after graduating from The London Studio Centre in 2000, he appeared in several musicals in the West End, including Miss Saigon, Rent, Avenue Q, La Cava, and Taboo. In addition, he starred as Gaston in the live-action film adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

READ: 7 Movie Stars That Got Their Start on the Stage

Check out the full track listing for At Last, including Les Miseérables' "Bring Him Home," Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time," and Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way" from A Star Is Born, below. Further down, watch Evans have a sing off against Tony winner Hugh Jackman (who will soon star in a Broadway revival of The Music Man) and Rocketman star Taron Egerton.

1. Love Is a Battlefield)

2. First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

3. If I Could Turn Back Time

4. Changing

5. With or Without You

6. I'm Kissing You

7. Show Me Heaven

8. At Last

9. Always Remember Us This Way

10. Say You Love Me

11. Faith's Song

12. Bring Him Home

