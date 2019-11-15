Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy Novel Will Be Published in the U.S.

Book News   Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy Novel Will Be Published in the U.S.
By Dan Meyer
Nov 15, 2019
The playwright’s book adaptation will follow the Broadway debut of the saga that takes place over 150 years.
Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy at the National Theatre Mark Douet

A novel adaptation of Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy is set to be published by HarperVia in June 2020 shortly after the play’s Broadway debut. The Lehman Trilogy, featuring an adapted, English-language script by Ben Power, will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre March 7, 2020, ahead of a March 26 opening.

Deadline reports Massini wrote the book in 2016 after completing the play, but this is the first publication in the U.S. The world premiere of The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015.

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy Mark Douet

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, the play follows the 163-year saga that begins with a young man in Bavaria dreaming of a new life and ends with one of the world’s largest financial crises. The Broadway production follows a sold-out premiere at London’s National Theatre in 2018, an acclaimed North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory earlier this spring, and a subsequent West End engagement.

Reprising their performances on Broadway will be Adam Godley, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale, who play the three title brothers, their sons, and grandsons.

