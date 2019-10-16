Step Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 16, 2019
 
The Virginia Theatre was rechristened after the playwright on October 16, 2005.
Mean Girls may be the latest musical hit to play the August Wilson Theatre, but it is by no means the first to pack audiences into this beloved theatre.

Located at 245 West 52nd Street, the theatre opened in 1925 as the Guild Theatre. Designed by Crane & Franzheim in the pseudo-Italian style, the playhouse was later renamed the Virginia Theatre in 1981 for Virgina Binger, the wife of former Jujamcyn Theatres president James Binger. Still owned and operated by Jujamcyn, the Virginia was rechristened October 16, 2005, as the August Wilson Theatre in honor of the Pulitzer Prize-winning African American playwright whose epic cycle of plays captured the African American experience in the 20th century. It is the first and only Broadway theatre to be named for an African American. Wilson, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier that year, died two weeks before the new marquee was unveiled.

Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre

Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre

The August Wilson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
The theatre originally opened in 1925 as a venue for the Theatre Guild, a collection of theatre makers who created non-commercial theatre for its patrons. Marc J. Franklin
Formerly the Virginia Theatre, the venue was rechristened as the August Wilson theatre in 2005 after the prolific African-American playwright. Marc J. Franklin
The lobby of the August Wilson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Plaque from the Theater Guild Marc J. Franklin
The August Wilson theatre boasts gender inclusive bathrooms Marc J. Franklin
The August Wilson theatre was designed to parallel a 15th-century Tuscan villa, highlighting its nature as an inviting home for theatre. Marc J. Franklin
A display of August Wilson’s work can be found in the lobby, showcasing the 10 plays comprising his Pittsburgh Cycle Marc J. Franklin
Of all of his plays, King Hedley II was Wilson's only production to make is Broadway premiere at the August Wilson theatre. Marc J. Franklin
As you make your way to the auditorium, be sure to look out for posters from the Theatre Guild's productions, which line the hallways. Marc J. Franklin
