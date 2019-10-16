Step Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre

The Virginia Theatre was rechristened after the playwright on October 16, 2005.

Mean Girls may be the latest musical hit to play the August Wilson Theatre, but it is by no means the first to pack audiences into this beloved theatre.

Located at 245 West 52nd Street, the theatre opened in 1925 as the Guild Theatre. Designed by Crane & Franzheim in the pseudo-Italian style, the playhouse was later renamed the Virginia Theatre in 1981 for Virgina Binger, the wife of former Jujamcyn Theatres president James Binger. Still owned and operated by Jujamcyn, the Virginia was rechristened October 16, 2005, as the August Wilson Theatre in honor of the Pulitzer Prize-winning African American playwright whose epic cycle of plays captured the African American experience in the 20th century. It is the first and only Broadway theatre to be named for an African American. Wilson, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier that year, died two weeks before the new marquee was unveiled.

