Step Inside Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
Inside the Theatre   Step Inside Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
By Hannah Vine, Marc J. Franklin
Aug 28, 2019
 
Ahead of the opening of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, take a tour inside the historic 45th street theatre.
nside_the_Theatre_Series_Bernard B. Jacobs_HR

Playbill’s photo series Inside the Theatre captures the dazzling architecture and unseen details of the world’s most famous theatres, taking you inside all 41 of the Broadway houses.

The Royale Theatre, designed by Herbert J. Krapp, opened January 11, 1927. In 1932, Broadway powerhouse producer John Golden leased the venue and renamed it for himself. Following his departure, the Shubert Organization purchased the theatre and briefly leased it to CBS Radio. In 1940 the playhouse returned to legitimate theatre as the Royale Theatre. On May 9, 2005, the Shubert Organization renamed the theatre after long-time president Bernard B. Jacobs.

Flip through photos of the theatre below:

Step Inside Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Step Inside Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

17 PHOTOS
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Opened on January 11, 1927, the theatre was one of six legitimate theatres built by the Chanin Brothers in the 1920s. Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Over the years it bore the names John Golden Theatre and Royale Theatre (twice) but was rechristened after the longtime president of the Schubert Organization in 2005. Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Design by Herbert J. Krapp, the theatre was done in modern Spanish style and had two murals, collectively titled Lovers of Spain, by Willy Pogany. Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
In 1937, after the departure of producer John Golden, who later leased the Masque Theatre next door and rechristened it the John Golden Theatre, the Bernard B. Jacobs theatre ceased functioning as a legitimate playhouse and became the CBS Radio Theatre. Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
In October 1940, the theatre was taken over by the Magoro Operating Corporation, who restored it back to a playhouse. Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Throughout it's history, the Bernard B. Jacobs theatre has been the home of iconic performers including Mae West, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, and more. Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Jacobs_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Share

The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is currently home to <i>Betrayal</i>, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, set to open September 5 and is scheduled to play a 17-week limited engagement through December 8.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!