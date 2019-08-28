Step Inside Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Ahead of the opening of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, take a tour inside the historic 45th street theatre.

Playbill’s photo series Inside the Theatre captures the dazzling architecture and unseen details of the world’s most famous theatres, taking you inside all 41 of the Broadway houses.

The Royale Theatre, designed by Herbert J. Krapp, opened January 11, 1927. In 1932, Broadway powerhouse producer John Golden leased the venue and renamed it for himself. Following his departure, the Shubert Organization purchased the theatre and briefly leased it to CBS Radio. In 1940 the playhouse returned to legitimate theatre as the Royale Theatre. On May 9, 2005, the Shubert Organization renamed the theatre after long-time president Bernard B. Jacobs.

Flip through photos of the theatre below:



Step Inside Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Step Inside Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre 17 PHOTOS

The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is currently home to <i>Betrayal</i>, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, set to open September 5 and is scheduled to play a 17-week limited engagement through December 8.