Step Inside Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Named for the leading lady, the theatre opened December 20, 1928.

Playbill’s Inside the Theatre captures the dazzling architecture and unseen details of the world’s most famous theatres, taking you inside all 41 of Broadway's currently-operating houses.

In 1927, the Shuberts offered to name their newest theatre for Ethel Barrymore if she agreed to star in its first production. She accepted, and the Barrymore Theatre, designed by Herbert J. Krapp, opened December 20, 1928. The Barrymore was the last Broadway venue built prior to the Depression, and it remains one of the few theatres that has never changed name or owner.

Currently playing in the theatre is Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry.

