Step Inside Broadway’s Hudson Theatre

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 09, 2019
 
With the newly opened Broadway premiere of Sea Wall/A Life playing at the 44th Street venue, take a tour inside the recently renovated historic theatre.
Playbill’s Inside the Theatre captures the dazzling architecture and unseen details of the world’s most famous theatres, taking you inside Broadway's currently operating houses.

The Hudson, which originally opened in 1903, became one of Broadway’s most sought-after smaller theatres, ideal for plays. The Hudson’s bookings declined in the late 1940s, and it was used off and on as a television studio until it played its final Broadway performance April 20, 1968. Thereafter, it was used as a cinema and a disco until, faced with possible demolition, it was landmarked by the City of New York in 1987. The playhouse was purchased by a hotel developer who incorporated it into a new hotel, now known as the Millennium Broadway, and used as a conference center and occasional comedy club.

The theatre was leased by the London-based Ambassador Theatre Group in 2015 and extensively refurbished, including new state-of-the-art seating, expanded women’s washrooms and dressing rooms, as well as significant upgrades to the theatre’s backstage and technical capabilities.

Flip through photos of the theatre below:

The Hudson Theatre
The Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Photo of the original Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
After Henry B. Harris died on the Titanic, his wife Renée (who survived the tragedy), returned to operate the theatre, becoming New York's first female theatrical producer. Marc J. Franklin
The Hudson Theatre box office has remained largely untouched, highlighting the theatre's original design. Marc J. Franklin
Lobby of the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Original Tiffany Glass from the Louis Comfort Tiffany studio. Marc J. Franklin
Hudson Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Hudson Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Balcony of the Hudson Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Hudson Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
The Hudson Theatre is currently the home to Sea Wall/A Life, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays, which opened August 8, is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 29.

