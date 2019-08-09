Step Inside Broadway’s Hudson Theatre

With the newly opened Broadway premiere of Sea Wall/A Life playing at the 44th Street venue, take a tour inside the recently renovated historic theatre.

The Hudson, which originally opened in 1903, became one of Broadway’s most sought-after smaller theatres, ideal for plays. The Hudson’s bookings declined in the late 1940s, and it was used off and on as a television studio until it played its final Broadway performance April 20, 1968. Thereafter, it was used as a cinema and a disco until, faced with possible demolition, it was landmarked by the City of New York in 1987. The playhouse was purchased by a hotel developer who incorporated it into a new hotel, now known as the Millennium Broadway, and used as a conference center and occasional comedy club.

The theatre was leased by the London-based Ambassador Theatre Group in 2015 and extensively refurbished, including new state-of-the-art seating, expanded women’s washrooms and dressing rooms, as well as significant upgrades to the theatre’s backstage and technical capabilities.

Flip through photos of the theatre below:



The Hudson Theatre is currently the home to Sea Wall/A Life, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays, which opened August 8, is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 29.