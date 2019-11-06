Step Inside Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Step Inside Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
By Hannah Vine, Marc J. Franklin
Nov 06, 2019
 
On the anniversary of venue’s reopening on November 6, 2013, take a tour inside the historic theatre.
Inside_the_Theatre_Series_Samuel J. Friedman.jpg

Playbill’s photo series, Inside the Theatre, captures the dazzling architecture and unseen details of the world’s most famous theatres, taking you inside all 40 of Broadway's currently-operating houses. On the anniversary of venue’s reopening on November 6, 2013 step inside the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, currently home to The Height of the Storm starring two-time Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce and three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins.

The Friedman opened as the Biltmore in 1925, designed by Herbert J. Krapp for Irwin Chanin. The theatre premiered the comedies The Heiress, My Sister Eileen, and Barefoot in the Park, as well as the legendary rock musical Hair in 1968. The empty Biltmore Theatre fell into disrepair in the late 1980s, plagued by vandals, arsonists, and looters. In 2001, Manhattan Theatre Club purchased and fully restored the theatre, and it was renamed after press agent Samuel J. Friedman in 2008.

Flip through photos of the theatre below:

Samuel Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
Built by Chanin Brothers, the theatre, originally named the Biltmore Theatre, opened in 1925 with a production of Owen Davis’ farce Easy Come, Easy Go. Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
Samuel Friedman Theatre box office Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
Designed by Herbert J. Krapp, the theatre opened with a single balcony, just under a thousand seats, and a color scheme of cerise and brown. Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
In the 1930’s, the Bitlmore was taken over by the Federal Theatre Project for its Living Newspaper series and then by Warner Brothers as a showcase for the productions of famed producer/playwright/director George Abbott. Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
In 1952, the theatre was leased to CBS before returning to legitimate house with Harold Prince’s production of the hit comedy Take Her, She’s Mine in 1961. Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
Throughout it’s early history, the theatre welcomed theatre legends including Lily Tomlin and Robert Redford as well as iconic productions including the Heiress, Hair, and more. Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
Due to its intimate size and landmark status, the theatre was difficult to book and sell, and in the late 1980s, played it’s last production of the 20th century, a musical revue called Stardust. Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
Samuel Friedman Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Samuel_Friedman_Theatre_Walkthrough
Samuel Friedman Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Read more about the theatre's history here

