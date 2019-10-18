Stephanie J. Block, Brian D’Arcy James, More Set for Return of The Courtroom

By Dan Meyer
Oct 18, 2019
 
A re-enactment of deportation proceedings in the U.S. will highlight an immigrant’s story after she accidentally got registered to vote.
Stephanie J. Block Marc J. Franklin

An upcoming return engagement of Waterwell’s The Courtroom, a re-enactment of a deportation proceeding, will feature Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) and three-time Tony nominee Brian D’Arcy James (Something Rotten!) October 24. Joining the two will be Hanna Cheek, Mick Hilgers, Nick Mills, Pat Ravey, Thomas Sadoski, and Kristin Villanueva.

The reading, helmed by Waterwell Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, uses verbatim transcripts arranged by Tony nominee Arian Moayed (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo). The performance takes place at Judson Memorial Church in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Previous editions have taken featured Ruthie Ann Miles and Kathleen Chalfant.

PHOTOS: A Look at Site-Specific The Courtroom Off-Broadway

The Courtroom follows the story of a Philippines immigrant whose removal proceeding was set in motion after they married a U.S. Citizen while on a visa, inadvertently registered to vote, and then participated in the next election.

Waterwell will produce one performance of the show each month throughout the season with a rotating cast. The following performance of The Courtroom will be held November 21 at Center at West Park with a company to be announced.

